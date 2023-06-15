Why APC Supporters Are Angry About Kano Demolition Exercise – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed the reason supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are angry about the demolition exercise in Kano State.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Sani said APC supporters who supported demolitions in Kaduna are opposed to it in Kano because Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano is not a member of their party.

The former lawmaker added that APC supporters’ rebuke of the abuse of power is only when it affects them personally.

He wrote: “The ruling party supporters who supported demolitions in Kaduna are opposed to it in Kano, simply because the demolisher is not from their party.Their rebuke of the abuse of power is only when it affects them personally.”

The ruling party supporters who supported demolitions in Kaduna are opposed to it in Kano,simply because the demolisher is not from their party.Their rebuke of the abuse of power is only when it affects them personally. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 14, 2023

Naija News reports the Kano governor ordered the demolition of the historic Kano government roundabout on Wednesday, in continuation of the demolition exercise going on in the state.

It was gathered that Governor Yusuf personally supervised the demolition, which took less than three hours.

The said roundabout, known as the Kano Golden Jubilee Monument, was erected in the year 2017 to commemorate Kano’s attainment of 50 years as a state.

However, some indigenes and residents of Kano State have condemned the demolition of the historic edifice.