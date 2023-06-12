Shehu Sani Names Northerners Who Fought For June 12 Movement

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has shared names of northerners who fought for the June 12 movement.

Naija News reports that former president Muhammadu Buhari had on June 8, 2018, precisely 25 years after the death of late Chief Moshood Abiola, took a bold step by proposing to recognise June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day as against the May 29 date that had been celebrated since 1999.

Almost one year after Buhari’s pronouncement, the Senate, on May 16, 2019, passed the Public Holiday Act Amendment Bill to recognise June 12 as the new Democracy Day.

The June 12 struggle started in 1993 immediately after the presidential poll won by MKO was annulled by the Gen Ibrahim Babangida-led military junta. The annulment of the election immediately precipitated political crisis, which was driven by mass protests organised and coordinated by the pro-democracy activists whose goals were to end military dictatorship and to ensure a thorough democratisation of the polity and all aspects of the national life.

Speaking via a post on Twitter, Sani disclosed the names of Northerners who were amongst those that fought for June 12.

He wrote, “Northerners who fought for June 12:Col Dangiwa Umar,Balarabe Musa,Dr Bala Usman,Alh Ahmed Joda, Sani MFJ,Dr Jibrin Ibrahim,Col Yohanna Madaki,Gambo Sawaba,Salisu Lukman,Suleiman Ahmed,Nasir Abbas,J Danfulani,Ahmed Joda,Lawan Danbazau,Bagauda kaltho,Timothy Bonnet,James Bawa Magaji,Nasiru Kura,Abubakar Rimi (election),Sule Lamido (election),Arzika Tambuwal,Barister Aliyu Umar,Dan Suleiman,Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim,Awesu Kuta,Senator Abba Moro,Comrade Issa Aremu,Comrade Hauwa Mustapha,Dr Usman Bugaje.”