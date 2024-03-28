‘Senegal’s President-Elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye Has Changed The Rule’ – Shehu Sani

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani pointed out that the rules have been altered by the newly elected President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Naija News reports that Diomaye Faye has officially been declared the winner of the Senegalese presidential election after securing 54.28% of the votes in the first round.

According to official reports from the country’s vote-counting commission, Faye’s win positions him ahead of the former prime minister and candidate of the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79% of the vote.

Faye, a member of the banned African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, emerged as the winner of the presidential race, representing the populist wing of the opposition coalition.

The 44-year-old will assume office on April 2nd, succeeding President Macky Sall.

In response to his electoral triumph, Sani took to X to express his thoughts: “When Mbappe requested to play for Cameroon, they demanded money from him & then France gave him the opportunity to play for France.

“If he chooses to identify himself as French & not Cameroonian, he is right. Those who were with you in your moment of trials or need are your true friends.

“The new President of Senegal has changed the rule; behind every successful man, there are two women.“