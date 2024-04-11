The Real Reason Foreign Airlines Are Crashing Their Prices – Shehu Sani

Advertisement

Former Senator of Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has brought to light the efforts of foreign airlines to marginalize Air Peace on international routes.

Sani pointed out that foreign airlines will keep reducing their fares until they manage to eliminate Air Peace from foreign routes.

Naija News reports that the price of international flight ticket on the Lagos-London route, which was as high as N3.5m for economy ticket went for N1.2m as Air Peace commenced the London route.

Sani took to X to advocate for Nigerians to support domestic airlines as a means to regulate the activities of foreign counterparts.

He wrote: “The reason why foreign airlines are crashing their prices is simply because of Air Peace.

“They will continue to lower their fares until they edge out Air Peace from those foreign routes, and then they will return to their tyranny of prices. The more you patronise our local Airlines, the more you will put them in check.”

Recall that Air Peace commenced its flight operations from Nigeria to London in March, with Gatwick Airport as its designated destination.

The Chairman of Nigerian indigenous carrier, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, had claimed that foreign carriers operating the Nigeria-UK route are planning to send Air Peace out of international operations by crashing airfares on the route.

He alleged that there is an “unspoken alliance” among foreign airlines to lower pricing and eject Air Peace from the Nigeria-London route.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has said the Federal Government is in full support of Air Peace operations from Nigeria to London.

He stated this while applauding Gatwick Airport in London for welcoming Air Peace.