Nigerian Govt Supports Air Peace – Keyamo To Gatwick Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has said the Federal Government is in full support of Air Peace operations from Nigeria to London.

He stated this while applauding Gatwick Airport in London for welcoming Air Peace.

Naija News reports that Air Peace, Nigeria’s carrier, commenced its flight service to the Gatwick airport on March 30.

Welcoming Air Peace, Gatwick Airport said: “Excited news! We recently welcomed Nigerian carrier @flyairpeace to the London Gatwick family, flying daily to Lagos. Perfect for reconnecting with friends and loved ones or for business travellers, embark on your next journey from London Gatwick to Lagos with Air Peace.”

Reacting, Keyamo said the message issued one week after the airline’s inaugural flight to the airport was belated but accepted.

Speaking via X, the minister said that the Nigeria government was solidly behind it’s airlines.

He wrote: “Finally! Thank you, Gatwick Airport. We expected this (welcome message) on the first day of the arrival of one of our most important local airlines, Air Peace.

“But better late than never. We look forward to working with you to ensure seamless operation by Air Peace from your airport. The government of Nigeria fully supports our local operators.”