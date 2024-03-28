Faye Officially Declared Winner Of Senegal’s Presidential Election

Diomaye Faye has officially been declared the winner of the Senegalese presidential election after securing 54.28% of the votes in the first round.

According to official reports from the country’s vote-counting commission, Faye’s win positions him ahead of the former prime minister and candidate of the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79% of the vote.

Naija News reports that the victory is significant for Faye, who was released from prison just 10 days before the election, marks a pivotal moment in Senegal’s political landscape.

While his victory in Sunday’s vote was already clear after the publication of unofficial results, the margin of Faye’s win was confirmed by the vote counting commission, which falls under the judiciary.

However, his win awaits validation by Senegal’s highest constitutional body, expected to occur within the next few days.

At 44, Faye will become the youngest president in Senegal’s history, signalling a “break” with the current political system.

Among the 19 candidates officially listed, Aliou Mamadou Dia finished third with a mere 2.8% of the vote, as announced by Amady Diouf, president of the national vote counting commission, in Dakar.

While Faye’s victory had been anticipated following the release of unofficial results, the official confirmation by the vote counting commission substantiates his lead.

The election saw a turnout of 61.30%, which, although lower than the 2019 turnout when outgoing President Macky Sall was re-elected in the first round, exceeded the 2012 turnout.

The official announcement of the provisional results appears to pave the way for a smooth transition of power from President Sall to Faye, amid a political crisis triggered by the delayed vote and a hurried electoral timetable.

However, presidential candidates have a 72-hour window to file an appeal with the Constitutional Council following the announcement of the results. The Constitution mandates that if no appeals are made during this period, the Council must immediately proclaim the final election outcomes.

Should any objections arise, the Council has five days to make a ruling, which could potentially lead to the annulment of the election.