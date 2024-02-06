Senegal Presidential Election Rescheduled To December

Senegal’s parliament has approved the decision to postpone the presidential election, originally scheduled for February 25, to December 15.

Naija News reports that President Macky Sall had previously postponed the election indefinitely due to concerns regarding the candidates list.

This list, which was validated and published by the constitutional council earlier, was reportedly marred by allegations of corruption against two of its members.

Despite opposition from the opposition party, the majority of lawmakers, 105 in total, reportedly voted in favour of the election delay, with only one dissenting vote. During the voting process, some opposition members were initially removed from the chamber, seemingly to ensure the smooth passage of the vote.

As a result of this parliamentary decision, President Sall’s term, which was originally set to end on April 2, will now be extended until after the election takes place.

Naija News reports that Senegal has been engulfed in political turmoil over the last week, as President Sall’s announcement of an indefinite delay in the election has caused chaos.

In a statement earlier, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) strongly advised the government to accelerate the necessary procedures and promptly establish a new date for the elections.

“The commission further urges the entire political class to prioritize dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive and credible elections,” the statement from ECOWAS reads.

On Monday, the Senegal government implemented a hurting measure to shut down the internet in the West African nation.

This action was taken as a strategic move to suppress protests and the increasing civil dissent within the country.