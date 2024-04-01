Shehu Sani Reacts To Huge Debt Burden Of El-Rufai’s Administration

Advertisement

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the enormous debt burden of the immediate past administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News reported that the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani had mentioned that his administration inherited a significant debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 billion in Contractual Liabilities from the previous administration.

According to him, the debt burden has made it difficult for the current administration to pay salaries.

Speaking with newsmen on the issue, Shehu Sani said he was insulted for rejecting the $350 million World Bank loan request by El-Rufai’s administration.

Sani said he had warned the people of the state then, but they failed to listen; hence, the hour of reckoning has come for every citizen of the state.

The former lawmaker noted that Kaduna State would not have been in a multi-million dollar debt burden if they had listened to him.

He said, “I was insulted for saying no to that loan. The hour of reckoning is here for every person in Kaduna state.

“Just like the way Lot (in the Bible) warned people, prophets of the past warned people, but they refused to hear.

“In the same way, I warned the people of this state, but they were told that the money will bring paradise, land of milk and honey.

“Today, you can see the problems at hand as far as that loan was concerned. If you look at what I said about this state, there has never been any of my predictions that has not come to pass..Today the state is strangulated because of that money which we couldn’t pay.”

