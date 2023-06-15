Gov. Yusuf Speaks On Restoring Lamido Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

The new Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has given clarification on trending rumour that his government has concluded plans to return the deposed Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The rumours suggested the new government had concluded plans to sack all the newly appointed emirs and reinstate Sanusi, as the sole first-class traditional ruler in the state.

It was said that the state assembly would be considering a motion to that effect on Thursday reportedly to be sponsored by the assembly’s majority leader, Lawan Hussaini, a member representing Dala constituency.

However, the Governor has debunked such development, clarifying that no step has been taken yet on the matter.

Governor Yusuf in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature, late on Wednesday night said apart from the request to appoint 20 special advisers which has been approved by the lawmakers, there has been no other correspondence between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

“Contrary to the rumours circulating in social media, Kano State government has not taken any decision yet on the new emirates as speculated,” the statement said.

He added that the list of commissioner-nominees is expected to be sent to the state assembly for confirmation next week.

“It is expected that the list of nominees for commissioners who will serve the next cabinet would be sent to the assembly next week for confirmation,” the statement concluded.

The speculations about the reversal of the steps taken on Kano Emirate Council by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration in Kano State gained traction after the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso revealed that the administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano State will revisit the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

He added that the division of the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates would also be brought up for review.