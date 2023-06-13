Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 13th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 13th June 2023

President Bola Tinubu has described the recently-concluded 2023 general elections as a true testament to the democratic journey of the nation.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Monday in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians as President.

Tinubu asserted that the intensely contested 2023 presidential poll has proven that democracy is well and alive in the country and his administration will continue to sustain it.

The Nigerian leader remarked that the different legal contestations of his victory in the 2023 presidential election are the “beauty of democracy” and is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.

Speaking on the rule of law, the President said his administration will not condone conflicting and illegal orders that undermine the country’s democracy.

Tinubu also described the bill he signed into law on June 8 for the harmonization of the retirement age for judicial officers as one of many policy reforms to come.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to ease the pains of Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy by his administration.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader made the promise in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The President stated that the temporal pain and discomfort were necessary to save the country from going under and take the nation’s resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

He admitted that the fuel subsidy removal will impose an extra burden on the Nigerian masses, and urged the citizens to sacrifice a little more for the survival of the country which he promises will not be in vain.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said his comment during an interactive session with senators campaigning for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin to lead the 10th Senate, on Sunday has been taken out of context.

The Vice President in a statement signed by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, said his advocacy for the emergence of a Southern Christian and a Northern Muslim in the 10th Senate leadership Is the fairest balance to promote inclusivity.

Naija News gathered that Shettima noted that he understands the nation’s current political structure, hence his remark at the meeting was informed by a profound awareness of the divisive factors within “our great nation and was in harmony with the governing party’s pledge to ensure inclusivity across all regions and among all groups.”

He maintained that President Bola Tinubu has reassured the country of his dedication to providing every group with equal representation, which resonates with him and he shares the same commitment to this honourable endeavour.

However, the VP’s comment, according to the statement during the parley with the senators, on Sunday, has been stripped of context and mischievously circulated as an attempt to minimize the suitability of Muslim contestants in the race for the Senate leadership.

The statement advanced that “The remarks have not only been taken out of context but also misinterpreted to suit an agenda that sabotages our collective bid for unity.”

Vice President said what he advocated during the meeting was that considering Nigeria’s President and Vice President are Muslims, it would not be ill-advised for the lawmakers to choose a non-Muslim contestant, even if against a more qualified Muslim option, in order to achieve balance.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu on Monday signed the Student Loan Bill into law. ⁣⁣

⁣A representative of the Federal Government, Dele Alake, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday evening.⁣⁣

The bill will enable Nigerian students to access loans at interest-free rates.

Naija News reports that the bill allows Nigerian students in tertiary institutions to access interest-free loans from the Nigerian education loan fund.

The bill which was passed by the National Assembly in November 2022, was sponsored by the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives and the new Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The legislation provides for the establishment of the Nigerian education bank, which will have the power to administer, supervise, coordinate, and monitor the management of student loans in the country.

Based on the provisions of the legislation, the bank is expected to receive applications for student loans through higher institutions on behalf of the applicants and screen them.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that he and some of his colleagues would be at the National Assembly on Tuesday to ensure the emergence of the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu as Senate President.

The Governor made this known on Monday in Ibadan during a post-second term inauguration interdenominational thanksgiving service, organized in his honour by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with Fathers of Faith in Oyo State.

Makinde disclosed that he and others like him are supporting the emergence of Tinubu’s candidate in the interest of fairness, justice, and equity.

Speaking at the event held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan, the Oyo State Governor disclosed that just as they supported the emergence of a southern President in the 2023 election, they are ready to ensure Tinubu’s choice ‘who is a Christian from the South-South region of Nigeria’ emerges as the next Senate President of Nigeria.

The running mate to the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola during the 1993 presidential elections, Babagana Kingibe has described Abiola as a martyr of democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria and Nigerians should forever be grateful for the sacrifice Abiola made for the survival of democracy in the country.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Kingibe was part of the dignitaries that joined President Bola Tinubu to celebrate the 2023 democracy day at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday.

Speaking with state house correspondents, Kingibe when asked if he thought the country had done enough to recognize the role played by MKO Abiola in Nigeria’s democracy said it may be difficult to pinpoint what is enough for someone who sacrificed his life but Nigeria should never forget the role played by Abiola, adding that nothing can bring him back to life.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday disclosed that the party and lawmakers elected on its platform are focused on how the leaders of the 10th National Assembly would emerge.

The PDP made this known in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba while debunking rumours that the party has designated certain individuals for Minority leadership positions in the 10th NASS.

According to Ologunagba, the focus of the PDP and lawmakers elected on its platform, for now, is how they can correctly influence the persons who will emerge as the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when the assembly is inaugurated.

He added that after that has been settled, the PDP can now move on to those who will occupy Minority Leadership positions but in the meantime, members of the public should ignore rumours about any preferred candidate for the National Assembly minority leadership.

The chairperson of the Federal University of Technology, Minna chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Gbolahan Bolarin has condemned the students loan bill signed into law on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

The academic don was of the opinion that the law is not feasible as the peculiarities of Nigeria were not considered before signing the bill into law.

According to him the problem with Nigeria and such initiatives is that the leadership wants to replicate what they see in some other countries without giving any consideration to what is obtainable in Nigeria.

He lamented that it may be difficult for students who obtain the loan to pay back due to the high unemployment rate among graduates as well as the abysmal minimum wage.

Prof. Bolarin revealed that ASUU stood against the bill from the beginning because the scheme is not feasible nor sustainable and is therefore “dead on arrival.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola for his sacrifice for the progress of the country.

In his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, President Tinubu described Abiola as the symbol of democracy and the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled by the late Gen Sani Abacha.

Tinubu said the late businessman sacrificed his life in the defense of the ideals of democracy and paid the ultimate price for democracy to be eternal in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the President remembered other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Rewane, and Maj-Gen Shehu Yar’Adua who were silenced by the military junta saying “They gave their yesterday for the liberty that is ours today.”

Tinubu, therefore, called on Nigerians not to take the liberty they now enjoy for granted as it was obtained through great sacrifice that ushered in a civilian government in 1999.

The President also pledged his administration’s commitment to diligently fulfill every component of its electoral pact with the people – the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Nigeria has issued a warning to the public about an Anthrax outbreak in neighbouring West African countries.

As a result, Nigerians have been strongly advised to refrain from the consumption of hides (ponmo), smoked meat and bush meat until the situation is under control.

The outbreak was first identified near the northern border of Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo, putting the whole sub-region at risk.

According to Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, the bacterial disease that affects both animals and humans has already claimed several lives.

People can become infected with Anthrax spores if they come into contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

The ministry further cautioned the public to avoid contact with animals that have not been vaccinated against Anthrax and to avoid consuming contaminated or infected animal products, such as hides, meat, or milk.

