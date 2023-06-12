Democracy Day: I Feel Nigerians’ Pain Following Fuel Subsidy Removal – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to ease the pains of Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy by his administration.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader made the promise in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The President stated that the temporal pain and discomfort were necessary to save the country from going under and take the nation’s resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

He admitted that the fuel subsidy removal will impose an extra burden on the Nigerian masses, and urged the citizens to sacrifice a little more for the survival of the country which he promises will not be in vain.

Tinubu said his administration will “reward” the sacrifices of Nigerians with “massive investment” in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.

He said: “I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

“It is for this reason that, in my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich.

“I admit that the decision will impose an extra burden on the masses of our people. Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country.

“For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.”