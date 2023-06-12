June 12: What Kingibe Said About MKO Abiola After Meeting Tinubu In Aso Rock

The running mate to the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola during the 1993 presidential elections, Babagana Kingibe has described Abiola as a martyr of democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria and Nigerians should forever be grateful for the sacrifice Abiola made for the survival of democracy in the country.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Kingibe was part of the dignitaries that joined President Bola Tinubu to celebrate the 2023 democracy day at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday.

Speaking with state house correspondents, Kingibe when asked if he thought the country had done enough to recognize the role played by MKO Abiola in Nigeria’s democracy said it may be difficult to pinpoint what is enough for someone who sacrificed his life but Nigeria should never forget the role played by Abiola, adding that nothing can bring him back to life.

In his words, “Well, I don’t know; when is enough, enough? May his soul rest in peace. The President, Abiola, is no more. We can’t bring him back. And whatever we do, will never bring him back to life. But we should never forget.

“We should be inspired by his courage. We should be inspired by his steadfast commitment, and we should be inspired by his willingness to sacrifice his life, which he has, and for which I think the country will forever be grateful.”

Speaking further, Kingibe expressed nostalgic feelings about remembering the June 12, 1993 election.

He said: “Well, it always brings back very vivid memories of the whole process and sadness at the end of the process with the annulment, but I think today as always, I believe in looking forward and the President in his Democracy Day address has set out the markers as to where we are coming from.

“And he has set up beacons as to the direction we should take to make our country great, to strengthen democracy, and to defend democracy at all times. And I believe that his speech was really inspiring and I think all right-thinking men and women of this country should very carefully go through and be inspired by it and be guided by it. It is a great thing.”