Democracy Day: Army Band Performs Kizz Daniels Buga For Tinubu (Video)

As part of activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day in Nigeria, the Nigerian Army band on Monday thrilled top government officials and guests to a rendition of

Kizz Daniel’s hit song, Buga.

Leading the list of dignitaries at the event held at the forecourt of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja was the President himself, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day celebration in Nigeria also included the inspection of a Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja by President Buhari.

Several key figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator, George Akume, were also in attendance.

Other top dignitaries included the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and APC Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; the Inspector-General of Police; Alkali Usman Babab and other senior security and government officials also attended.

Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, the running mate to the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, MKO Abiola was also at the event.