President Tinubu Celebrates Democracy Day With Guard Of Honour Inspection

To mark the 2023 Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu is overseeing a Guard of Honour at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Several key figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator, George Akume, have gathered at the site.

Also present are the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and APC Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The President’s entourage includes the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; the Inspector-General of Police; and other senior security and government officials.

Adding to the significance of the occasion is the presence of Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, the running mate to the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, MKO Abiola.

His presence is a poignant reminder of the significance of that historic election day.