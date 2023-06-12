10th National Assembly: We Have Our Eyes On Electing Presiding Officers Of The Two Chambers – PDP Gives Update

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday disclosed that the party and lawmakers elected on its platform are focused on how the leaders of the 10th National Assembly would emerge.

The PDP made this known in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba while debunking rumours that the party has designated certain individuals for Minority leadership positions in the 10th NASS.

According to Ologunagba, the focus of the PDP and lawmakers elected on its platform, for now, is how they can correctly influence the persons who will emerge as the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, when the assembly is inaugurated.

He added that after that has been settled, the PDP can now move on to those who will occupy Minority Leadership positions but in the meantime, members of the public should ignore rumours about any preferred candidate for the National Assembly minority leadership.

The full statement titled ‘Disregard Reports on NASS Minority Leadership -PDP’ reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to rumours and reports making the rounds and purporting that certain individuals have been designated for Minority leadership positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in our Party and among our National Assembly members-elect.

“For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our numerical strength with other opposition Parties to determine the emergence of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 and will not allow any distractions at this moment.

“The interest of the PDP is to ensure that whoever emerges as the Speaker of the House of Representatives must be a person with long standing relevant managerial and legislative experience, leadership capacity and past legislative achievements as a member of the House of Representatives.

“At the right time, the PDP together with our members in the National Assembly will speak with one voice on any issues with regard to other leadership positions in the federal legislature.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians to disregard the said rumour and reports as our Party and members-elect at the moment have our eyes on the ball on the election of the Presiding Officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly in the general interest of the people of Nigeria.”