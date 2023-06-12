Makinde, Other Governors To Storm National Assembly To Ensure Tinubu’s Candidate Emerges Next Senate President

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that he and some of his colleagues would be at the National Assembly on Tuesday to ensure the emergence of the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu as Senate President.

The Governor made this known on Monday in Ibadan during a post-second term inauguration interdenominational thanksgiving service, organized in his honour by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with Fathers of Faith in Oyo State.

Makinde disclosed that he and others like him are supporting the emergence of Tinubu’s candidate in the interest of fairness, justice, and equity.

Speaking at the event held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Ibadan, the Oyo State Governor disclosed that just as they supported the emergence of a southern President in the 2023 election, they are ready to ensure Tinubu’s choice ‘who is a Christian from the South-South region of Nigeria’ emerges as the next Senate President of Nigeria.

“We are not playing religious politics but what is fair is fair.

“We stood for Southern presidency; we stood for justice, fairness and we are going to stand for equity as well,” he said.

Makinde while appreciating CAN for their support, promised not to disappoint them and the entire people of the state in his second term in office. he promised to consolidate the work started during his first tenure.

In a brief sermon at the event, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, urged the congregation and all Christians to continue to pray for the success of the Makinde administration.