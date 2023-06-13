Joshua’s Promoter Reveals Why Joshua Vs Wilder Bout Might Be Postponed

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed that the multi-million-pound Saudi showdown between the British-Nigerian boxer and Deontay Wilder may be postponed due to negotiations over TV rights.

Reports claimed that both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder want to end their five-year animosity, which started while they were still heavyweight champions.

But the possibility of them clashing in December 2023 is decreasing as Hearn stated that the December fight is subject to a broadcasting agreement that honours Joshua’s DAZN contract.

“Subject to a formal contract being sent, we’re very confident that fight gets made,” Eddie Hearn told iFL TV.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Deontay Wilder, but I’m very confident he’ll be accepting the money and the deal that comes through from Saudi Arabia.

“For us, it’s making sure that all of our contracts are respected. That probably means a multi-platform deal around that night. We can’t breach our agreements, but I don’t think that it will be an issue.”

Saudi Arabia has reportedly made Eddie Hearn an informal offer for the fight to happen this December, but there is nothing official on the table yet.

While the boxing world awaits the Joshua Vs Wilder bout, the British-Nigerian boxer could use the proposed bout with Dillian Whyte on August 12, 2023, to prepare for the December showdown.