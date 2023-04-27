Anthony Joshua Vs Wilder: Hearn Blasts Those Who Call Joshua An Underdog

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua has described those who call his client an underdog against American boxer Deontay Wilder as “mad”.

One of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent history could happen in Saudi Arabia in December if Joshua and Wilder agree to meet.

In his first fight after an eight-month break, Joshua overcame Jermaine Franklin earlier this month, winning by a unanimous decision among the three judges.

The former unified world champion was supposed to return to action in July to probably take on Dillian Whyte. But it appears that rumors of a lucrative matchup with Wilder at the end of the year have prevented that from happening.

Hearn who seems to be promoting the potential heavyweight fight between Deontay Wilder Vs Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia has argued that his Nigerian-born British client who has suffered two successive defeats in the last two years is not a pushover in the game.

In an interview with ESBR Boxing, Hearn addressed those who believe Wilder is the fight’s favorite and insisted that Joshua still has what it takes to knock out the American boxer.

“He’s boxed everybody that he’s been asked to box, and now it’s a fight to “avoid” against Deontay Wilder. If you think ‘AJ’ is an underdog in that fight, in my opinion, you’re mad”, Hearn said.

“But Wilder’s very dangerous. ‘AJ’ will box his ears off, but if he gets caught – like anyone else in the division – he could get stopped. But if he hits Wilder on the chin, he’s knocking him clean out.

“It’s just one of the greatest fights in boxing. Do you want to see the most exciting fights? Because they come with a bit of risk. So let’s roll the dice and see ‘AJ’ put it on the line in a massive fight.”