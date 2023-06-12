Enyimba Win NPFL Title For 9th Time As Rivers United Lose Out Of Champions League Spot

Enyimba Football Club of Aba are the winners of the 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season after finishing top of the NPFL Super 6 playoffs on Sunday in Lagos.

The two times African champions drew 1-1 with Rivers United to seal the NPFL title with 9 points.

Interestingly, Remo Stars defeated Bendel Insurance on the last matchday of the Super 6 playoffs but lost the 2022-2023 NPFL title to Enyimba due to inferior goals difference.

After winning their 9th league title in their history, Enyimba took home a prize money worth 100 million naira which is the highest amount a winner of the league has ever earned.

During their game against Rivers United, Enyimba’s Ekene Awazie capitalized on a botched clearing inside Rivers’ penalty area to give his team the lead, but Nyima Nwagua of Rivers tied the score early in the second half.

Rivers needed to win to successfully defend the NPFL title, but Enyimba’s tenacious defense thwarted their second-half attacking attempts. With nine points, Rivers finished in third place in the NPFL Super 6 standings due to inferior goals difference.

Coincidentally, the last time Enyimba won the NPFL title was in 2019 after an abridged season. They finished the Super 6 playoffs then with 12 points.

Below are teams that qualified for the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup after the 2023 NPFL Super 6 Play-Offs

NPFL teams that qualified for the 2023-2024 CAF Champions League – Enyimba And Remo Stars.

NPFL teams that qualified for the 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup – Rivers United and any team that wins the 2023 Federation Cup.