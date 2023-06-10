NPFL Super 6: Rivers United End Bendel Insurance’s Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance suffered their first defeat in the 2022-2023 season at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 6 against the reigning champions, Rivers United on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The NPFL teams met at the ongoing Super 6 mini-tournament in Lagos and Rivers United came one step closer to defending their title by defeating Bendel Insurance 2-1.

Morice Chukwu of Rivers United gave his team a 1-0 lead just before halftime after a cagey start to the game.

Insurance had a great second-half start, but Rivers’ defense and goalkeeper Victor Sochima prevented the Edo-based club from scoring.

Insurance’s Joseph Onoja entered the game as a second-half substitute before Divine Nwachukwu of Rivers United extended the lead in stoppage time with his third Super 6 playoff goal.

Rivers United are now within striking distance of a spot on the continent after rising to eight points in the Super 6 competition.

Before Bendel Insurance suffered their first league loss of the season, they went through 21 games (eight wins, 13 draws) without losing.

Below are the scorelines for NPFL Super 6 Match Day 4

Sunshine Stars 0-3 Enyimba

Lobi Stars 0-2 Remo Stars

Rivers United 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Below is the outlook of the table after matchday 4.

As it stands after NPFL Matchday 4, Enyimba are topping the table with eight points in four games, closely followed by Rivers United who also have an equal number of points but inferior goals difference.

1. Enyimba Pts 8

2. Rivers United Pts 8

3. Remo Stars Pts 6

4. Bendel Pts 3

5. Sunshine Stars Pts 2

6. Lobi Stars Pts 2