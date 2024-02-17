NPFL Is Back: Fixtures Kick-Off Time Of NPFL Matchday 20

After waiting for almost a month and three shifts in resumption date, the second phase of the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes today, February 17.

Since January 21, 2024, when the NPFL Matchday 19 went down, the league has been lock and key for the knockout stages of the 2023 AFCON, which was the Interest of most Nigerians at the time.

Days before the end of the tournament, the handlers of the NPFL announced that the resumption of the league would be delayed to enable teams with outstanding games to play them before the commencement of the second stanza of the league.

All that has been cleared, and league football returns to various stadiums across Nigeria today and tomorrow.

There are a series of star games to watch out for in the NPFL Matchday 20, some of which are Heartland Vs Kano Pillars, Enyimba Vs Shooting Stars, and, of course, Sporting Lagos Vs Bendel Insurance.

Below Are the NPFL Matchday 20 Fixtures and Kick Off Time:

Saturday, February 17

Heartland Vs Kano Pillars

2 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Shooting Stars

4 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

Katsina United Vs Niger Tornadoes

3 p.m.

Plateau United Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.

Abia Warriors Vs Remo Stars

4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Doma United

4 p.m.

Enugu Rangers Vs Akwa United

4 p.m.

Sporting Lagos Vs Bendel Insurance

4 p.m.

Bayelsa United Vs Gombe United

4 p.m.