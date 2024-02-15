Frank Onyeka Comments On Winning M.O.N. Days After 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Frank Onyeka, has expressed his excitement over being awarded the Member of the Niger (M.O.N.) national honour.

Frank Onyeka was a critical part of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON squad, who, against all odds, got to the final of the tournament.

Unfortunately, despite putting in an unprecedented effort, Onyeka couldn’t help the Super Eagles to win their 4th ever AFCON. They lost the final 2-1 to the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11.

After the tournament, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted Frank Onyeka and other national team members at the state house in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

At the meeting on Tuesday, February 12, the President awarded them M.O.N. and also rewarded them with plots of land in Abuja.

Afterwards, Frank Onyeka took to his Instagram page to express his excitement over the national honour, as he thanked President Tinubu for the honour.

The Brentford midfielder also thanked the fans of the Super Eagles and other stakeholders for their contributions to the team’s run in the 2023 AFCON.

Onyeka wrote: “Who could’ve imagined a boy from Benin’s streets would receive the MON honor? Grateful to the President for this recognition. Huge thanks to our coaches, teammates, and especially our supporters who made this journey unforgettable. We’ll be back stronger.”

Note that Frank Onyeka is the first Brentford Premier League player to play in a major international football competition.

The 26-year-old center midfielder joined the English club from the Norwegian side, FC Midtjylland, on July 20, 2021, for a transfer fee worth €10 million.