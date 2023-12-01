2023-2024 NPFL Matchday 11 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Table Update

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 will commence with an early kick-off at 3 p.m. between Doma United and Niger Tornadoes on Saturday, December 2.

After the early commencement of the matchday, three NPFL matchday eleven games will kick off at 4 p.m. Simultaneously including the nail-biting fixture between Enyimba and Sunshine Stars in Aba, Abia state.

On Sunday, December 3, there will be five league games scattered across the country. The game between Enugu Rangers and Rivers United which ought to kick off at 4 p.m. on the said date has been postponed because of Rivers’ engagement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Below are all the fixtures and kick-off times of the NPFL matchday 11:

Saturday, December 2

Doma United Vs Niger Tornadoes

3 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Sunshine Stars

4 p.m.

Bendel Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.

Akwa United Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Gombe United Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Bayelsa United Vs Abia Warriors

3 p.m.

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

4 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Heartland

4 p.m.

Sporting Lagos Vs Katsina United

4 p.m.

2023-2024 NPFL matchday 11 Table Update

Ahead of the NPFL matchday 11, Lobi Stars are sitting at the top of the league table with 20 points in 10 games.

They are closely followed by Remo Stars with just a point gap, followed by Doma United and Shooting Stars with 18 and 17 points respectively.