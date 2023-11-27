Rivers United Begin Confederation Cup Group Stage With Big Win

Former Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Rivers United, defeated Academia do Lobito of Angola 3-0 in their Confederation Cup group stage match on Sunday.

This means that Rivers United started their 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup campaign on a winning note.

In the group stage match which took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, Samuel Antwi gave Rivers United the lead as early as the third minute of the encounter after taking advantage of Paul Odeh’s assists.

The assist provider for the opening goal, Odeh stepped up to score a goal of his own in the 46th minute of the second half to double Rivers’ lead.

Twenty-two minutes later, Shedrack Asiegbu sealed the 3-0 victory for Rivers United in the 61st minute.

In the other Group C encounter last weekend, Club Africain of Tunisia defeated Dreams FC of Ghana 2-0.

Hence, the first weekend in the 2023-2024 Confederation Cup group stage campaign ended with Rivers United occupying the first spot in Group C, thanks to their superior goals difference.

Rivers’ next Confederation Cup match is set to take place against Dreams FC on Sunday of next week at Cape Coast Stadium.

So far in the NPFL 2023-2024 season, Rivers United have played 9 games in which they won three, drew three, and lost three. They are currently occupying the 15th spot in the league table with 12 points.