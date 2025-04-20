Odion Ighalo Reveals Why He Might Not Play In NPFL

Al Wehda striker, Odion Ighalo is interested in ending his football career in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) but stressed that his safety must be guaranteed to do so.

Odion Ighalo’s journey in professional football began with Prime FC, which later became Osun United.

His early career saw him make a significant move to Julius Berger FC, and subsequently, he transferred to Lyn in Norway ahead of the 2007-2008 season.

Over the years, Ighalo has carved out a remarkable career, playing across various continents including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

To date, he has accumulated an impressive total of 194 goals and 37 assists in 404 appearances, solidifying his reputation as a prolific striker.

During an interview on the Abu Azeez Podcast, the 35-year-old, who famously clinched the Golden Boot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, said, “I would love to play, but I have to guarantee my security, and I would have to honour what I say because it’s not just about playing.”

Ighalo acknowledged the complexities involved in transitioning from an overseas career that has spanned nearly two decades back to his home country.

He said, “There are so many things involved in it, you understand. Going from playing for almost twenty years outside of Nigeria to coming back to your hometown—I know it’s going to be tough. But if certain things are put in place, why not? I’d love to.”

He emphasised the need for improvements within the league, saying, “If they can make progress and sort out some things in the league, it’ll be good. I believe you’ll see more ex-internationals or more Nigerian players who have played abroad will come back to finish their careers in Nigeria. But when many things are not guaranteed, making such a decision is difficult.”