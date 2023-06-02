Federation Cup Final: Bendel Insurance And Enugu Rangers To Clash

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers have qualified for the 2023 Federation Cup final after winning their respective semi-final matches on Thursday, June 1.

Enugu Rangers, a six-time NPFL champions, defeated Plateau United, another former NPFL champions, 1-0 in Ijebu Ode to advance to the Federation Cup final.

To prevent a straight penalty shootout, Godwin Obaje, a former NPFL leading scorer, scored the game’s lone goal for Enugu Rangers in extra time.

Third-time champions Bendel Insurance defeated second-tier team Warri Wolves in the other semi-final in Lagos after regulation time finished without a goal, winning 3-2 on penalties.

After captain Benjamin Tanimu had failed to secure the victory with Insurance’s fourth penalty kick, goaltender Amas Obasogie emerged as the team’s hero by saving Warri Wolves’ fifth penalty attempt.

Bendel Insurance and Enugu Rangers have played in the Federation Cup final in the past. Enugu Rangers who are also known as the Flying Antelopes, won the title with a score of 2-0 in 1981 while Edo State-owned Bendel Insurance won the title with a score of 3-0 in 1978.

As of the time of filling in this report, the organizers of the football competition, the Nigeria Football Federation, were yet to announce the date and venue of the Federation Cup final.