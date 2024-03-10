NPFL: Bendel Insurance Deny Parting Ways With Coach Monday Odigie

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Bendel Insurance, said the club’s head coach, Monday Odigie is still in charge contrary to viral reports.

Monday Odigie sparked speculation that he had left his coaching job at Bendel Insurance when he wasn’t seen on the touchline during the league game against Gombe United at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024.

In his absence, his assistant coach, Greg Ikhenoba, was in charge of the team and he led them to a decisive 2-0 win over their visitors.

The win pushed them to the 8th spot on the league table after 9 wins, 7 draws, and 8 defeats.

Interestingly, the important win wasn’t what made the headlines but the absence of coach Monday Odigie. This forced the NPFL club to issue a statement to clarify that coach Odigie traveled out of the state to attend to a “pressing issue” after their 2-0 defeat away at Plateau United on March 3.

“This clarification has become necessary against the widespread rumour and malicious news reports trending on some social media platforms regarding the position of Coach Monday Odigie’s contract with the Insurers”, the statement from the club reads.

“Monday Odigie is in touch with the Insurance management as has been confirmed by the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission Olympian Yusuf Alli and the Secretary of Bendel Insurance FC Charles Ihimekpen.

“It’s on record that Odigie informed the secretary of Bendel Insurance Mr Charles Ihimekpen and his assistant Coach Greg Ikhenoba about the urgent need for him to travel out of the state to attend to some pressing needs immediately Insurance returned from Jos, Plateau State on Monday.

“He charged his first assistant coach Greg Ikhenoba to take charge of the technical crew till his return.”