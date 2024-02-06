NPFL’s Bendel Insurance Declare Vincent Augustus Wanted

Nigeria Premier Football League club, Bendel Insurance, has declared one of their players, Vincent Augustus, wanted earlier today, February 6.

Bendel Insurance declared Vincent Augustus wanted after leaving the club in a situation termed Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

In a statement issued by the secretary of Bendel Insurance, Charles Ihimekpen, the club explained that Augustus has not returned to the club after the club’s one-week mid-season break.

According to the statement, the NPFL side doesn’t know where the player is despite having been legally tied to the club as a professional footballer.

Hence, his absence from the club is tagged a source of disappointment to the club’s management since he had not complained of having any issues with staying in Benin City, according to the statement.

The statement further explained that “his act of dereliction of duty and refusal to open the line of communication with Bendel Insurance on his whereabouts is unprofessional and that it amounts to gross indiscipline which attracts appropriate sanctions.”

The statement added: “One would have expected the player to officially inform the club of his intentions if he has reasons to leave so that both parties can explore the means of mutual agreement on contract termination.

“Nobody wants to tie him down here and we have never received any complaints from him on any issues affecting his well-being in Benin.”