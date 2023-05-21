NPFL 2022-2023 Season Ends, See Results, Super 6 Teams, Relegated Teams

The 2022-2023 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ended today, May 21, as all the teams involved played simultaneously across the country.

The biggest story after the last game of the regular season is that Edo state-owned club, Brendel Insurance finished the 2022-2023 season without losing any game out of 18 matches.

Bendel recorded 8 wins and ten draws to finish the season unbeaten and on top of Group A of the abridged league.

Results of the NPFL Matchday 18 of 18 of the 2022-2023 season:

Nasarawa United 1 Vs Bendel 1

Lobi Stars 0 Vs Wiki Tourists 2

Bayelsa United 2 Vs Niger Tornadoes 0

Gombe United 0 Vs Akwa United 1

Ramo Stars 4 Vs Kwara United 0

Shooting Stars 0 Vs Enyimba 0

Sunshine Stars 3 Vs Dakkada 0

El-Kanemi Warriors 2 Vs Plateau United 2

Abia Warriors 2 Vs Doma United 0

Enugu Rangers 1 Vs Rivers United 1

Super 6 Teams for 2022-2023 NPFL Season

It is through the NPFL Super 6 that the overall winner of the 2022-2023 NPFL season will be determined. Also, the three teams that will join the winner of this season’s FA Cup as Nigeria’s representatives in the continent next season will be determined through the tournament.

The Super 6 is scheduled to take place in Lagos for eight days from June 3 to June 11, 2023.

The top three teams from Group A and B of the league respectively are automatically qualified for the NPFL Super 6.

Below are the qualified Super 6 teams:

Group A – First-placed Bendel, second-placed Remo Stars, and third-placed Enyimba.

Group B – First-placed Rivers United, second-placed Lobi Stars, and third-placed Sunshine Stars.

2022-2023 Relegated NPFL Teams

Group A – 9th placed Nasarawa United and 10th placed El-Kanemi Warriors.

Group B – 9th placed Wiki Tourists and 10th placed Dakkada.