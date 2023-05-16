IMC Announces New Date For 2023 NPFL Super 6

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has postponed the commencement of the much anticipated Super 6.

Initially, the NPFL Super 6 was scheduled to commence on May 23 and end on June 3, 2023, in Lagos amid an outcry that some of the participating teams might have to make their way to Lagos two days after their last NPFL games.

While that agitation was still building up, the IMC announced on Monday that the NPFL Super 6 which will determine the winner of the NPFL abridged 2022-2023 season and three of the four teams that will represent Nigeria on the continent has been postponed.

The new date for the commencement of the Super 6 is June 3 in Lagos. The eight days tournament will end on June 11, 2023

IMC’s head of operations, Davidson Owumi, explained via a statement that the commencement of the tournament had to be postponed because some of the teams involved have scheduled games in the Federation Cup that could clash with the mini-tournament.

This new arrangement is expected to favor those who were complaining about playing their last league games two days before the NPFL Super 6 and those who are still involved in the Federation Cup.

Owumi said, “With Federation Cup round of 16 and quarter-final fixtures slated for May 24 and 28, we reasoned that the Super 6 can no longer hold from the earlier date as some of the teams that might qualify for the play-off are also possibly going to be in the Federation Cup”.

Note that the top three teams from Group A and B of the abridged 2022-2023 NPFL season which will end on May 21, will participate in the Super 6.

The participating teams are expected in Lagos on June 1, and match officials will arrive the following day.

The IMC has announced that the club with the most points at the end of the 6-team tournament would be declared the winner of this season’s league title.