NPFL Abridged 2022-2023 Season: Matchday 18 Of 18 Fixtures, Kick Off Time, Super 6 Contenders, Relegation Battle

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) abridged 2022-2023 season will end on Sunday, May 21, 2023, while the top 6 teams gear up for the Super 6.

Note that the Super 6 which will take place in Lagos in June will determine the winner of the 2022-2023 NPFL abridged season and the three teams that will join the winner of the FA Cup as Nigeria’s representatives in the continent next season.

Before that, all the teams now have a game to play before the regular season end, since all the outstanding games have been cleared.

In the NPFL Matchday 18 of 18, all the fixtures fall on Sunday which means that there is no league game on Saturday. All the games will also take place at 4 PM except the game between Nasarawa United and Bendel which will take place at the New Jos Stadium.

Below are other fixtures:

Lobi Stars Vs Wiki Tourists

Bayelsa United Vs Niger Tornadoes

Gombe United Vs Akwa United

Remo Stars Vs Kwara United

Shooting Stars Vs Enyimba

Sunshine Stars Vs Dakkada

El-kanemi Warriors Vs Plateau United

Abia Warriors Vs Doma United

Enugu Rangers Vs Rivers United

NPFL Abridged 2022-2023 Season: Super 6 Contenders

The league is divided into Group A and B in the 2022-2023 NPFL abridged season. The top three teams in the respective groups will automatically qualify for the Super 6.

Currently, in Group B of the NPFL abridged 2022-2023 season, top-placed Rivers United, and second-placed Lobi Stars have sealed their spots in the Super 6. Doma United (26 points) and Sunshine Stars (24 points) will battle for the last slot in their last league game on Sunday. Doma must win their game against Abia Warriors or pray for Sunshine Stars to lose to Dakkada before they can secure the last slot.

While Group A of the NPFL abridged 2022-2023 season, only Bendel Insurance who have not tasted defeat all season long have guaranteed their place in the Super 6. Second-placed Enyimba (31 points), and third-placed Remo Stars (30 points) must win their last league game on Sunday to keep off 4th placed Akwa United (29 points). If Enyimba or Remo Stars lose their game and Akwa win their game, the losing side will drop for Akwa.

Relegation Battle:

9th placed Nasarawa United with 13 points in 17 games and bottom-placed El-Kanemi Warriors with 9 points in 17 games have been relegated from Group A which means that the relegation battle in that group has been sealed.

In Group B, only Dakkada have been relegated from the league with 13 points in 17 games. 9th placed Wikki Tourists (16 points) or 8th-placed Bayelsa United (18 points) could join Dakkada if one lose their last game of the season and the other win on Sunday.