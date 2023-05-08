NPFL: Kwara United Secure Safety And Relegate Nasarawa United

Nasarawa United were relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) following their 1-0 loss to Kwara United in Akure on Sunday.

In the matchday 17 encounter of the abridged 2022–2023 Nigeria Professional Football League, Nasarawa United made valiant efforts but an 82nd-minute goal via Yahaya Ibrahim ended their hopes of remaining in the league next season.

In the 10th minute, when there was only one point separating the two sides in the relegation battle, Kwara United took charge of the encounter as they created a couple of goalscoring chances.

Paul Samson was given the first real chance of the game, but he was unable to take advantage of it. He tricked his opponent with a deft maneuver which ended in futility. While Kabir Balogun struck the post with a free kick three minutes later.

Samad Kadri also failed to capitalize on the few opportunities for the home team. Also, Chinedu Ohanachom presented a threat to Kwara United but couldn’t do much as the first 45 minutes ended in a draw.

Kwara United continued their pace after the break as coach Kabiru Dogo made a few adjustments. On the other end, Nasarawa United goalkeeper Ameh Godwin stood firm for the visitors to deny Kwara twice from free kicks.

Yahaya Ibrahim’s poker eight minutes from the commencement of the second half gave Kwara United the winning goal, setting off a massive celebration in the stands.

As the clock ran out, the home team held on to their lone goal, gaining the three points necessary to ensure their continued participation in the league the next season. While Nasarawa United left Akure with a second-tier league ticket.