Benjamin Tanimu Celebrates His First Invite To Super Eagles Of Nigeria Squad

Benjamin Tanimu has described his invitation to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria later this month as “huge progress” in his football career.

Benjamin Tanimu was one of the standout defenders in the Bendel Insurance squad that went 21 games without a defeat during the 2022-2023 season.

He was also part of the Bendel Insurance team that won the 2023 Federation Cup before failing to win the league during the NPFL playoff in Lagos. They lost the title to Enyimba of Aba.

Due to his outstanding run in the league last season, Benjamin Tanimu was called up to Nigeria’s Under-23 national team in March 2023.

In the 2023-2024 NPFL season, the 21-year-old defender scored two goals in 19 league games for Bendel Insurance.

His form in the NPFL from last season to this season motivated Tanzanian side, Ihefu to sign the player for an undisclosed fee on February 12, 2024.

To crown it all for the fast-rising defender, Benjamin Tanimu was among the 27 players invited to play in the international friendlies against Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

“It’s God’s doing,” Tanimu told Punch.

“This time last year, I was also invited to the U-23 team. I’m glad to have been invited to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the upcoming international friendlies against Mali and Ghana. It’s huge progress for my career.

“Clarion call heard, and I’m ready to serve Nigeria with all strength.”