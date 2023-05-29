Federation Cup Semi-Finals: Warri Wolves, Bendel, Plateau, Enugu Rangers Qualify

The Nigeria National League’s Warri Wolves beat the Nigeria Professional Football League’s Lobi Stars on Sunday in an exciting 2-1 victory to advance to this year’s Federation Cup semifinals.

After Joseph Atule equalized Jabbar Malik’s first-half goal, the second-tier team scored the game-winning goal late in the first half.

The win qualified Warri Wolves for the Federation Cup semifinal for the first time since 2013, and a chance to qualify for continental competition next season.

They will now face Bendel Insurance, which defeated Sunshine Stars in Awka to get to this year’s Federation Cup semi-finals.

Osarenkhoe Imade’s second-half penalty kick gave Bendel Insurance a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

Deputy Echeta scored the game’s opening goal from a free kick, and in the 56th minute, the striker converted from the penalty spot to give Insurance the victory.

Bendel Insurance are currently unbeaten in the Nigeria Professional Football League and have gone a total of 22 games across all competitions without losing a game.

Plateau United will play Enugu Rangers in the other semifinal encounter for a spot in the Federation Cup final. Just before halftime, Plateau United defeated Kwara United 1-0 thanks to Adam Yakubu’s goal, while Enugu Rangers defeated Doma United 1-0 thanks to a goal from Chidiebere Nwobodo in the 80th minute.