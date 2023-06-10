Victor Osimhen Emerges 5th Highest Goalscorer In Europe’s Top Five Leagues

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen finished the 2022-2023 league season as the 5th highest goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international scored 26 league goals to help Napoli to win the Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen’s outstanding performance helped him to finish the season as the league’s highest goalscorer and won the best striker of the Season award.

Also, the Nigerian star became the first African to win the golden boot in Italy and also broke George Weah’s record as the African player with the highest number of goals in Serie A.

Victor Osimhen’s 26 league goals helped the Nigeria international to finish 5th on the list of the top ten highest goalscorers in the top five leagues in Europe.

Ahead of Osimhen and top on the list is Erling Haaland who scored 36 league goals to help Manchester City win the Premier League this season.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is the second-highest goalscorer in the top five leagues in Europe with 30 goals, followed by 3rd placed Kylian Mbappe of PSG with 29 goals.

Former Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette scored 27 goals for Lyon to finish 4th on the list, a step ahead of Victor Osimhen.

Other players on the list are Jonathan David (Lille, 24 goals), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, 23 goals), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, 21 goals ), Folarin Balogun (Reims, 21 goals), and Lois Openda (Lens, 21 goals).