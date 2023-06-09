Victor Osimhen Most Valuable African Footballer And 40th Globally

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has been rated as the most valuable African footballer and the 40th most valuable footballer in the world according to CIES Football Observatory.

The CIES Football Observatory released its usual list of the 100 most valuable footballers in the world within the week and Victor Osimhen was among the few African footballers that made the list.

Recall that during the 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen shone like a million star as he created and broke a series of interesting records.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker broke George Weah’s record of being the all-time African goalscorer in Serie A. He also became the first African player to win the Serie Golden Boot.

Osimhen who helped Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years and reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the club, was named the best striker in Serie A at the end of the season.

Due to his prolific performance at Napoli in the just-concluded season, his transfer market value has increased to £100 million according to transfermarkt.com. He has also attracted the interest of some elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich who are queuing up for his signature.

Amidst that, CIES Football Observatory named Osimhen the most valuable African footballer. The observatory body says Osimhen’s value is €77.3 million.

The body also ranked the Nigeria international as the 40th most valuable footballer in the world, 39 spots behind first-ranked Manchester City deadly striker Erling Haaland who the body valued at €245.5 million.

Other African footballers on the list of the top 100 most valuable footballers in the world are Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (€61.2 million), Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, valued at €53.7 million, and Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, valued at €53.5 million.