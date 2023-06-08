Victor Osimhen To Battle Salah And Mahrez At Ghana Football Awards

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen is in contention to win the Best African Player in the international category at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

The Napoli hitman was on fire in the 2022-2023 season in which he helped the Italian club to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Not only that, he helped Napoli to get to the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA Champions League where they were knocked out by AC Milan.

On an individual level, Victor Osimhen finished the season as Serie A top scorer, winning the Golden Boot and the best striker in the League award.

Based on this, many elite clubs across the world have shown interest in signing him this summer even though Napoli has placed a price tag of €120 million on the Nigerian international.

Based on his performance in the 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen is likely to grab the Best African Player award at the 2023 Ghana Football Awards.

However, the Nigeria international has to contend with Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez from Algeria, and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah from Egypt for the award.

The organizers of the Ghana Football Awards announced the three shortlisted players via their Twitter page on Thursday, June 8.

These three players are believed to be the best African footballers in Europe currently. However, the battle for the award is expected to be keenly contested by Mahrez and Osimhen who didn’t just have a very good season individually but helped their respective clubs to win titles.

Recall that Mahrez scored 15 goals, and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions as he helped Manchester City to win the Premier League title and the FA Cup. On Saturday, June 10, he could help City to win the club’s first UEFA Champions League title when the club clash with Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 2023 edition of the Ghana Football Awards will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.