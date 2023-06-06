Top 10 Most Valuable Brands In Football In 2023

Premier League champion, Manchester City, top the list of the most valuable brands in football in 2023 ahead of Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League ahead of Arsenal last month, and they defeated Manchester United on Saturday to win the FA Cup.

This Saturday, when City and Inter Milan square off in the Champions League final in Istanbul, City will have the chance to win a treble for the first time in their history.

After 15 years under Sheikh Mansour, City is currently the most valuable football club brand on the planet. City’s brand worth has increased this season by 15% to £1.29 billion, surpassing Real Madrid, whose brand value has decreased by 3% to £1.26 billion, according to a Brand Finance survey.

However, the Brand Finance report claimed that Real Madrid are still the most well-known football club in the world (strangest brand). Real Madrid’s fans are likely to still view the club as the best in the world even without winning consistently.

Recall that Real Madrid put in their best efforts, but fell short of winning either La Liga or the Champions League this season.

Barcelona came in third overall on the list of the most valuable football brand in the world, with a brand value increase of 5% to £1.185 billion. Manchester United moved up five spots, from tenth to fourth, with a gain of 11% to £1.174 billion, overtaking Liverpool in the process.

With a brand value of £1.173 billion, Liverpool improves by 9% to the fifth rank. With £976 million, Paris Saint-Germain ranks sixth, behind only Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Below is the list of the most valuable football brands in the world according to Brand Finance

1. Manchester City – Brand Value: £1.29 billion

2. Real Madrid – Brand Value: £1.26 billion

3. FC Barcelona – Brand Value: £1.185 billion

4. Manchester United – Brand Value: £1.174 billion

5. Liverpool – Brand Value: £976 million

6. Paris Saint Germain – Brand Value: £976 million

7. Bayern Munich – Brand value: £948 million

8. Arsenal – Brand value: £782m

9. Tottenham Hotspur – Brand value: £774 million.

10. Chelsea: Brand Value: £742m