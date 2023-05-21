Mikel Arteta Congratulates Manchester City For Beating Arsenal To EPL Title

The manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has congratulated Manchester City for beating them to the Premier League title on Saturday.

Recall that Mikel Arteta and his team led Manchester City in the Premier League title race but lost the battle to City after a series of bad results between April and May.

Before their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest which confirmed Manchester City as the champions of the league this season, Arsenal had only won two of their previous eight games.

Arsenal, who are comfortably second in the highly competitive league, have had a spectacular turnaround in form under Arteta, who previously worked for Guardiola at Manchester City.

This season, they held the top spot in the standings for 248 days, the longest streak of any side that has finished second in the Premier League.

“It’s a really sad day. We fell short,” Mikel Arteta said after losing the Premier League title to Manchester City on Saturday.

“I congratulate Manchester City. They are the champions, they deserved to win. I apologize because we have generated that belief that we could do it, but we were unable to and that is my responsibility.

“Today we should have played much better. We gave them a goal.

“When you come to April and May, you need 24 players playing at their best, full of confidence, and ready to go, and for many reasons, we have not had that.”

He added, “It has been an incredible journey for us over 10 months competing with Manchester City, being ahead of them for so long. We were so eager to go for something in sport and we didn’t reach it.

“We have learned huge lessons. We have transformed a lot at this club, we have made huge steps, but the icing on the cake is to win a championship and we fell short.”