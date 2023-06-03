Alex Iwobi Wins Everton Players’ Player Of The Season Award

Everton players have voted Nigerian versatile footballer, Alex Iwobi as the players’ player of the season at the club.

Following successful individual campaigns, Jordan Pickford and Alex Iwobi took home the top honors at the Everton Men’s End of Season Awards on Friday, June 2.

Pickford won Player of the Season for the second consecutive season, after receiving 42.3% of the total votes, which indicated that his supporters valued his outstanding season-long contributions to the team.

In the 2022-2023 season, Pickford made 124 saves in the Premier League which is the third-highest number of saves made by any goalkeeper in the just-concluded league campaign.

As for Iwobi, the Nigeria international won the Players’ Player award for continuing his stellar performance from the previous season, contributing an astonishing eight assists which was the most from a single player at the club this season.

He played a vital part in a variety of different positions as he ended the season with two goals for the team.

This is the first time in the football career of the 27-year-old versatile Nigerian footballer that he has been so honored since he joined the club in 2019.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman’s game-winning goal against Leeds United took up the keenly contested club award for Season’s Best Goal.

On the last day of the campaign, Everton overcame Bournemouth 1-0 to narrowly escape relegation for the second successive season.