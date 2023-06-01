Karim Benzema Agrees To Leave Real Madrid For Saudi’s Al Ittihad

Real Madrid legendary striker, Karim Benzema has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Earlier, Naija News reported that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has offered Karim Benzema a two-year transfer deal worth €400 million. That unnamed club happens to be the newly crowned champions of the Saudi Pro League Al Ittihad.

In our initial report, we noted that Benzema who still has until June 30, 2024, before his deal with Real Madrid expires had informed the Spanish giants that he got a juicy offer from a Saudi club.

Then, he had not decided whether to go for the deal or see out the remaining one year in his contract with Madrid. And the Spanish club was ready to support the legendary 35-year-old French striker in whatever he chooses to do this summer.

But a report by ESPN’s Julien Laurens on Thursday, June 1, confirmed that Karim Benzema has agreed to move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Ittihad for two years, a deal that would earn him a whooping €400 million within just two seasons.

This means that the last La Liga game of the season for Real Madrid which is against Athletic Club on Sunday at 5:30 PM WAT will be Karim Benzema’s last league game in the colours of the club.

In his 14 years career at Real Madrid, the retired France international has scored a whopping 353 goals. He is leaving the club as Madrid’s second-all-time highest goalscorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo who had 450 goals before he left for Juventus in 2018.

Karim Benzema who is also one of the most decorated Madrid players of all time has helped the club to win 25 major titles which include four LaLiga titles, five Champions Leagues, three Copa del Rey, three Spanish Supercopas, four UEFA Super Cups, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

His performance at the club has earned him the 2021 UEFA Player of the Year and the 2022 Ballon d’Or award.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Frenchman who missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to fitness issues, managed to score 18 goals in 23 La Liga matches. He scored only four goals in the Champions League before Manchester City knocked out Real Madrid from the tournament in the semi-finals stage before Manchester City knocked out Real Madrid from the tournament in the quarter-finals stage.