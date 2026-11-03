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2027 Asian Cup Postponed To December Over Security Concerns In Saudi Arabia

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By Ernest Victor
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Key Takeaways

  • The Asian Football Confederation has postponed Saudi Arabia’s 24-team Asian Cup until December 23, 2027, with the tournament scheduled to end on January 21, 2028.
  • The AFC cited exceptional regional circumstances, substantial logistical difficulties and travel disruptions as reasons for postponing the tournament.
  • The AFC said it would submit the revised dates to FIFA for approval, replacing the original January 7 to February 5, 2027 schedule.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed until December 2027 following security concerns and logistical challenges linked to deadly attacks in the region.

The 24-team tournament, initially scheduled to run from 7 January to 5 February 2027, will now take place from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the decision, citing exceptional circumstances and growing difficulties with travel and tournament arrangements.

In a statement, the governing body said the postponement was necessary “in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions”.

The AFC added that it would submit the revised tournament dates to FIFA for approval.

The decision follows a series of deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a missile strike by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Riyadh’s airport in October, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

Several sporting events in the country have also suffered disruptions. Organisers recently cancelled the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition in Riyadh, while the Asian Tour indefinitely postponed its season-ending golf tournament, initially scheduled for 18 to 21 November.

The change in dates will also affect clubs whose players could have been called up for international duty during the original tournament window.

Among the Premier League players who could have represented Japan are Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, Ipswich Town forward Daizen Maeda, Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Daichi Kamada.

Hull City midfielder Hidemasa Morita and Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who is recovering from injury, were also potential selections.

Aston Villa could have lost Suzuki for at least seven matches if Japan had reached the final, while Liverpool faced the possibility of being without Endo despite his limited involvement this season.

Other Premier League players potentially affected by the original schedule included Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan and Hull City and Australia defender Lucas Herrington.

The postponement marks the second consecutive edition of the Asian Cup to have its schedule disrupted. The 2023 tournament, originally awarded to China, was moved to Qatar and played in 2024 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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