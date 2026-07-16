US Seals $1.96 Billion Arms Sale Deal With Saudi Arabia

The United States (US) has approved a proposed $1.96bn weapons sale to Saudi Arabia, a move aimed at strengthening the kingdom’s air defence capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

Naija News reports that the approval was announced on Wednesday by the US State Department, which said the deal aligns with Washington’s foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the security of one of its key regional allies.

In a statement, the State Department described Saudi Arabia as an important strategic partner whose security contributes to stability and economic development in the Gulf region.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region,” the department said.

The proposed package includes up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and related warheads.

According to the US Navy, the weapon system provides “an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat.”

The State Department disclosed that the principal contractor for the deal will be BAE Systems, based in Nashua, New Jersey.

Washington said the weapons package is expected to improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its territory against existing and emerging threats.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces,” the statement added.

The US government further noted that the transaction would not undermine American military preparedness.

“There will be no adverse impact on US Defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the release stated.

Rising Tensions With Houthis

The approval comes at a time of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Saudi Arabia appears to be edging closer to renewed hostilities with the Houthis following a missile attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The strike reportedly came after Yemeni government forces targeted Sanaa International Airport in an attempt to divert a flight carrying a Houthi delegation returning from the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Following the incident, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of being responsible for the attack on the airport.

The development also coincides with an escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Washington has intensified military operations against Tehran and recently reimposed a naval blockade as hostilities between the longtime rivals continue to deepen.