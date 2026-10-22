Four Killed As Attacks Hit Saudi Airport, Oilfield

An Indian national has been killed and three others injured following seperate attacks on an airport and an oilfield in Saudi Arabia, Indian and Saudi authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occured on Wednesday and renewed drone and missile threats targeting critical infrastructure across the kingdom.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that one of its citizens was among the two people killed in an attack on king Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia.

Two other Indian nationals sustained injuries in the airport attack, whole another was wounded in a separate incident at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, the Indian Embassy said it had received confirmation of the casualties from Saudi authorities.

The mission said it was working to establish further details about those affected and contact their relatives.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation identified the two fatalities as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.

The authority disclosed that eight people were injured, including two Indians and nationals of Bangladesh and Nepal.

The aviation authority added that relevant agencies were assessing the damage and inspecting airport facilities to ensure the safety of passengers and workers.

It confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

The airport had previously been targeted on October 11.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a drone attempted to strike the Shaybah oilfield operated by Saudi Arabia’s state owned energy company, Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said air defence systems intercepted the drone but falling debris caused casualties near the facility.

Two foreign residents, identified as Filipino and Nepali nationals, were killed, while an Indian and a Pakistani sustained injuries.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have previously carried out attacks against Saudi targets during the prolonged conflict involving Yemen’s internationally recognised government and a Saudi-led coalition.