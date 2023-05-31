Saudi Club Set To Complete €400 Million Move For Karim Benzema

A Saudi Arabian club which is yet to be named has tabled a whopping €400 million deal for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The €400 million deal is said to be for two years and would give the 33-year-old Algerian-born French Ballon d’Or winner full control of his image rights.

Also, the deal would make Benzema an ambassador of the country ahead of a planned 2030 World Cup bid.

Karim Benzema who has helped Real Madrid to win five UEFA Champions League titles has been at the Spanish club for nearly 14 years.

Benzema’s contract with Real Madrid will expire on June 30, 2024, and it is looking like the player is no longer interested in playing for the White Angels. However, there are reports that he has agreed to a contract extension deal with Madrid but the agreement was oral and not concrete yet.

Hence, the Frenchman is free to leave the club whenever he chooses between this summer to winter. However, any club that intends to sign the prolific striker this summer or in 2024 winter must pay Madrid for his services except he reaches an agreement with Madrid to mutually terminate his contract.

Amidst the uncertainty about Benzema’s future, reports in Spain claimed that the retired France international has informed Real Madrid about the offer from Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, the Spanish giants are willing to let him go if he agrees with the Saudi deal.

Spanish veteran sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Wednesday, May 31, that the Saudi club are working seriously to complete Benzema’s signing this Thursday and it seems to be no going back even though the Frenchman is yet to make a final decision.

The Frenchman struggled with injuries and his form for the majority of the 2022-2023 season. Nevertheless, he has contributed significantly to the team’s success across all competitions with 18 goals and three assists in 23 games.

Karim Benzema’s departure will create a sizable gap in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, hence, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been lined up as potential replacements. Amidst that, the club might go for a cheaper striker this summer and then sign a bigger name in 2024 summer.