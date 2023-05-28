Peter Obi Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to remain calm and law abiding.

Naija News reports that Obi’s call comes barely 24 hours to the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to the LP flagbearer, it is only the court of law will decide the actual winner of the poll in due course. He also asked Nigerians to work for the progress and development of the country.

Obi, who was said to have made this submission at an event in Kaduna State, pointed out that the unity, peace, and security of the country is more paramount than any other interest.

He said, “We must continue to live on the path of peace, religious harmony, ethnic harmony, coexistence, that is the most important thing for now.

“Let’s have a peaceful, quiet Nigeria where government will concentrate on caring for the sufferings of the people.”

He said despite there are issues with the last general elections, Nigerians need to work together in peace to confront the common challenge of insecurity, poverty, education and other very important aspects of the nation’s existence.

Also speaking at the event, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed appealed to the incoming government at all levels, to address the high youth unemployment, poverty, and insecurity, especially in the Northern region, noting that those were the very critical areas where urgent attention is needed.