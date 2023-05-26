Former Kaduna PDP Chairman, Suleiman Is Dead

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon Ibrahim Yaro Suleiman, has passed away following a prolonged illness.

In a statement released by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh, the PDP paid tribute to Suleiman, praising his significant role in the growth of the party across the state.

The party’s state Chairman, Hon Felix Hassan Hyat, along with the State Executive Committee, extended their heartfelt condolences to the late statesman’s family.

The statement highlighted Suleiman’s contributions as an astute politician and valued elder statesman in Kaduna State.

The PDP also emphasized that his contributions to the party and the state will not be forgotten.

The party expressed its sympathy to Suleiman’s friends and loved ones, praying for strength for the family as they face this immense loss.

Popular Politician Dies Before Swearing In

In another development, the newly appointed chairman, caretaker management committee of Karasuma local government area of Yobe state, Lawan Gana is dead.

Gana passed away on Thursday, May 25, at federal medical center, Nguru, after a brief illness.

Before his demise, he was among the 17 LG chairmen billed to be sworn in on Friday, May 26, by the state governor, Mai Mala Buni.