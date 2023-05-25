Popular Politician Dies Before Swearing In

The newly appointed chairman, caretaker management committee of Karasuma local government area of Yobe state, Lawan Gana is dead.

Gana passed away on Thursday, May 25, at federal medical center, Nguru, after a brief illness.

Before his demise, he was among the 17 LG chairmen billed to be sworn in on Friday, May 26, by the state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Gana was a member of the Yobe state house of assembly between 2003 and 2007 where he represented the Karasuwa local government under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

He was also a deputy gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2015 before defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Yahaya Emerges Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman

Meanwhile, the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has been elected as the new Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF).

Yahaya who won his re-election bid for a second term as the governor of Gombe in the February 2023 general elections takes over from the outgoing chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong.

Yahaya was first elected governor of Gombe State in 2019.