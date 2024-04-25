Ondo Election: 627 Delegates To Decide PDP’s Flagbearer Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State is poised to conduct its gubernatorial primary election today, Thursday, ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November 16, 2024.

Naija News reports that seven aspirants will vie for the party’s ticket in the primary, and 627 delegates are expected to participate in the voting process.

The contenders include prominent figures such as a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi; a former Secretary General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Olusola Ebiseni; and a former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo.

The list also includes a former Commissioner for Information, John Mafo; Adeolu Akinwumi; Bamidele Akingboye; and Bosun Arebuwa.

The Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, detailed the preparations in a statement released on Wednesday.

Peretei noted, “The governorship primary will be managed by a seven-man Primary Election Committee, led by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.”

According to Peretei’s statement, the Senator Sam Egwu Screening Committee has cleared all seven aspirants to participate in today’s primary, ensuring a competitive and inclusive race for the party’s nomination.

The International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure will host today’s crucial primary.

The statement further specified that “Accreditation of delegates will commence at 10 am. All those who are not delegates or have no business at the venue are advised to keep a reasonable distance from the arena.”