Nigerian Rapper Reportedly Declines Request To Perform At Tinubu’s Inauguration

Abuja-based Nigerian rapper and Hip Hop singer, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has reportedly declined a request to perform at the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the self-acclaimed roadman made this known in a post via Twitter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, ahead of the inauguration.

President Muhammadu Buhari today (Thursday) handed over transition documents to Tinubu ahead of the swearing-in on Monday, May 29th.

According to Odumodublvck, they tried to get him to perform at the inauguration but he declined.

He tweeted: “They tried to get me to perform at the inauguration, They did not do their research.”

Nigeria Is In Good Hands With Tinubu – Buhari

Meanwhile, Muhammadu Buhari has said the country is in good hands with President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking over from him on May 29.

The Nigerian leader said this on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

After performing the handover of transition documents and the Baton of Service over toTinubu, President Buhari said he has run a good race in the last eight years.

The President stated that it was time for him to pass the baton to his successor, urging Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with enormous responsibility.